Support 

Long Beach Community Players

 — 
Celebrate the human experience through theatre.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

Long Beach Community Players

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Long Beach Community Players
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Long Beach Community Players
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Long Beach Community Players
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Long Beach Community Players

100% of your purchase supports 
Long Beach Community Players
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Long Beach Community Players

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Mainstage and Studio Theatre Productions

Presents 16 plays and musicals annually across two stages, offering a diverse range of theatrical experiences for the community.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Acting Workshops

Provides acting workshops for individuals of all ages and skill levels to develop their theatrical talents.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Youth Workshops in Music, Dance, and Drama

Offers young people opportunities to explore their creativity through music, dance, and dramatic arts.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Classical Theatre Touring Program

Brings classical theatre performances to local schools, introducing students to the world of classic literature and drama.

About

Long Beach Community Players

Founded in

1938

EIN

951890738

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Performance & Visual Arts

Address

5021 E ANAHEIM ST LONG BEACH, California 90804-3214 United States

Website

lbplayhouse.org

Phone

(562)-494-1014

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
Long Beach Community Players
About

Long Beach Playhouse, est. 1929, celebrates the human experience, encouraging artist & audience participation. A landmark in Long Beach, it produces 13 shows annually, collaborating with artists & orgs. It nurtures diverse audiences across age, gender, ethnicity & culture.

Mission

Long Beach Playhouse's mission is to celebrate the human experience while encouraging participation of artists and audiences alike, serving the diverse community with quality theatre and strong educational programs.

