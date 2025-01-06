Long Beach Community Players

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Mainstage and Studio Theatre Productions

Presents 16 plays and musicals annually across two stages, offering a diverse range of theatrical experiences for the community.

Acting Workshops

Provides acting workshops for individuals of all ages and skill levels to develop their theatrical talents.

Youth Workshops in Music, Dance, and Drama

Offers young people opportunities to explore their creativity through music, dance, and dramatic arts.

Classical Theatre Touring Program

Brings classical theatre performances to local schools, introducing students to the world of classic literature and drama.

