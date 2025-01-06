Long Beach Community Players
Donate to
Long Beach Community Players
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Long Beach Community Players
Shop to support
Long Beach Community Players
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Long Beach Community Players
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Mainstage and Studio Theatre Productions
Presents 16 plays and musicals annually across two stages, offering a diverse range of theatrical experiences for the community.
Acting Workshops
Provides acting workshops for individuals of all ages and skill levels to develop their theatrical talents.
Youth Workshops in Music, Dance, and Drama
Offers young people opportunities to explore their creativity through music, dance, and dramatic arts.
Classical Theatre Touring Program
Brings classical theatre performances to local schools, introducing students to the world of classic literature and drama.
About
Long Beach Community Players
Founded in
1938
EIN
951890738
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
5021 E ANAHEIM ST LONG BEACH, California 90804-3214 United States
Website
lbplayhouse.org
Phone
(562)-494-1014
Email address
About
Long Beach Playhouse, est. 1929, celebrates the human experience, encouraging artist & audience participation. A landmark in Long Beach, it produces 13 shows annually, collaborating with artists & orgs. It nurtures diverse audiences across age, gender, ethnicity & culture.
Mission
Long Beach Playhouse's mission is to celebrate the human experience while encouraging participation of artists and audiences alike, serving the diverse community with quality theatre and strong educational programs.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: