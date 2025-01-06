About

Established in 1936, Long Beach Firemen's Credit Union began when 10 firefighters pooled resources. It serves employees, families, retirees, and organizations associated with the Long Beach Fire Department. As a member-owned cooperative, it offers a safe place to save and borrow at reasonable rates, including checking accounts, online banking, and various loans.

Mission

Long Beach Firemens Credit Union offers financial services to firefighters and their families in Long Beach, fostering security and community through trusted support.