Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Financial Services
Provides deposit and loan accounts, offering a low-cost source of credit and financial services to its members, primarily Long Beach Fire Department employees and retirees.
About
Long Beach Firemens Credit Union
Founded in 1961
1961
EIN
950944725
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
2245 ARGONNE AVE LONG BEACH, California 90815-2527 United States
Website
www.lbfcu.org
Phone
(562)-597-0351
Email address
-
About
Established in 1936, Long Beach Firemen's Credit Union began when 10 firefighters pooled resources. It serves employees, families, retirees, and organizations associated with the Long Beach Fire Department. As a member-owned cooperative, it offers a safe place to save and borrow at reasonable rates, including checking accounts, online banking, and various loans.
Mission
Long Beach Firemens Credit Union offers financial services to firefighters and their families in Long Beach, fostering security and community through trusted support.
