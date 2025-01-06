Los Angeles Basin Chap Of Intrnatl Conference Of Bldng Officials
Los Angeles Basin Chap Of Intrnatl Conference Of Bldng Officials
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Building Code Uniformity
Leading efforts to standardize building codes and regulations in the Los Angeles region for safer construction.
About
Los Angeles Basin Chap Of Intrnatl Conference Of Bldng Officials
Founded in
1990
EIN
953912273
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
PO BOX 32 HERMOSA BEACH, California 90254-0032 United States
Website
icclabc.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
The Los Angeles Basin Chapter of the International Code Council promotes uniformity in building codes and regulations in the LA region. Representing over 89 jurisdictions, they work to safeguard public welfare through code enforcement and education within the construction industry.
Mission
LOS ANGELES BASIN CHAP OF INTRNATL CONFERENCE OF BLDNG OFFICIALS connects and supports building officials across the Los Angeles Basin, fostering collaboration and professional growth.
