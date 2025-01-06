powered by 
Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation

 — 
Support animal care programming.
Events of 

Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation Raffle for a Cause
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Bid to Support 
Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation

100% of your purchase supports 
Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
Hoodie

$49
3
Mug

$19
3
Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation's

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Grooming Gives Hope

Provides funding for professional grooming to increase comfort and adoptability of dogs.

Dreams Come True

Provides funding for special surgeries, procedures, and medications for animals with extraordinary medical needs.

Behavioral Training

Reduces animal euthanasia by providing training to behaviorally challenged animals, increasing their chances of finding a new home.

Animal Cruelty Investigations

Investigates animal cruelty, abuse, neglect, and illegal fighting, holding perpetrators accountable through legal action.

About

Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation

Founded in

2022

EIN

953909782

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Animal Protection

Address

5898 CHERRY AVENUE LONG BEACH, California 90805-0000 United States

Website

lacountyanimals.org

Phone

(562)-728-4610

Email address

[email protected]

Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation
About

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation, founded in 2022, is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit that supports the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control. They raise funds for programs like spay/neuter, emergency response, adoptions, and public education, ultimately improving animal welfare in the county.

Mission

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation raises funds to improve animal welfare, support adoptions, and provide essential services for shelter animals.

