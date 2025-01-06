Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Grooming Gives Hope

Provides funding for professional grooming to increase comfort and adoptability of dogs.

Dreams Come True

Provides funding for special surgeries, procedures, and medications for animals with extraordinary medical needs.

Behavioral Training

Reduces animal euthanasia by providing training to behaviorally challenged animals, increasing their chances of finding a new home.

Animal Cruelty Investigations

Investigates animal cruelty, abuse, neglect, and illegal fighting, holding perpetrators accountable through legal action.

