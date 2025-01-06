Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Grooming Gives Hope
Provides funding for professional grooming to increase comfort and adoptability of dogs.
Dreams Come True
Provides funding for special surgeries, procedures, and medications for animals with extraordinary medical needs.
Behavioral Training
Reduces animal euthanasia by providing training to behaviorally challenged animals, increasing their chances of finding a new home.
Animal Cruelty Investigations
Investigates animal cruelty, abuse, neglect, and illegal fighting, holding perpetrators accountable through legal action.
About
Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation
Founded in
2022
EIN
953909782
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Animal Protection
Address
5898 CHERRY AVENUE LONG BEACH, California 90805-0000 United States
Website
lacountyanimals.org
Phone
(562)-728-4610
Email address
About
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation, founded in 2022, is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit that supports the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control. They raise funds for programs like spay/neuter, emergency response, adoptions, and public education, ultimately improving animal welfare in the county.
Mission
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation raises funds to improve animal welfare, support adoptions, and provide essential services for shelter animals.
{Similar 1}
