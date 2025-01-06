powered by 
Los Angeles Philharmonic Association

 — 
Enriching lives through musical, artistic, learning experiences.
Events of 

Los Angeles Philharmonic Association

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Los Angeles Philharmonic Association

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles)

Provides music education for young people from underserved communities, supporting personal development and community engagement.

Symphonies for Youth

Introduces children and families to classical music through live performances and interactive pre-concert activities.

Symphonies for Schools

Offers students the chance to engage with musicians and experience a world-class orchestra.

About

Los Angeles Philharmonic Association

Founded in

1935

EIN

951696734

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Performance & Visual Arts

Address

151 S GRAND AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90012-3034 United States

Website

www.laphil.com

Phone

-

Email address

-

Los Angeles Philharmonic Association
About

Founded in 1919 by William Andrews Clark Jr., the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association's mission is to perform, present, and promote music at the highest level of excellence to a diverse audience. Through performances at Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Hollywood Bowl, media initiatives, and learning programs like YOLA, the LA Phil inspires and strengthens communities. The LA Phil had a total statewide economic impact of $947.4 million in 2024.

Mission

The LA Phil offers live performances, media initiatives, and learning programs that inspire and strengthen communities in Los Angeles and beyond. In all its endeavors, the LA Phil seeks to enrich the lives of individuals and communities.

