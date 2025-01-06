Los Angeles Philharmonic Association
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles)
Provides music education for young people from underserved communities, supporting personal development and community engagement.
Symphonies for Youth
Introduces children and families to classical music through live performances and interactive pre-concert activities.
Symphonies for Schools
Offers students the chance to engage with musicians and experience a world-class orchestra.
1935
951696734
501(c)(3)
Performance & Visual Arts
151 S GRAND AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90012-3034 United States
www.laphil.com
Founded in 1919 by William Andrews Clark Jr., the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association's mission is to perform, present, and promote music at the highest level of excellence to a diverse audience. Through performances at Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Hollywood Bowl, media initiatives, and learning programs like YOLA, the LA Phil inspires and strengthens communities. The LA Phil had a total statewide economic impact of $947.4 million in 2024.
The LA Phil offers live performances, media initiatives, and learning programs that inspire and strengthen communities in Los Angeles and beyond. In all its endeavors, the LA Phil seeks to enrich the lives of individuals and communities.
