About

Founded in 1919 by William Andrews Clark Jr., the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association's mission is to perform, present, and promote music at the highest level of excellence to a diverse audience. Through performances at Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Hollywood Bowl, media initiatives, and learning programs like YOLA, the LA Phil inspires and strengthens communities. The LA Phil had a total statewide economic impact of $947.4 million in 2024.

Mission

The LA Phil offers live performances, media initiatives, and learning programs that inspire and strengthen communities in Los Angeles and beyond. In all its endeavors, the LA Phil seeks to enrich the lives of individuals and communities.