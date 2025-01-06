Los Angeles Science Fantasy Society
Los Angeles Science Fantasy Society
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Weekly Meetings
The LASFS hosts weekly meetings to discuss science, review science fiction works, and celebrate fandom.
Loscon Convention
An annual Science Fiction & Fantasy Convention held Thanksgiving weekend, featuring panels, art shows, dances, gaming, and more.
About
Los Angeles Science Fantasy Society
Founded in
1969
EIN
952583713
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
16835 LAHEY ST GRANADA HILLS, California 91344-0000 United States
Website
lasfs.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Los Angeles Science Fantasy Society (LASFS), founded in 1934, is the world's oldest continuously active science fiction and fantasy club. They hold weekly meetings and operate a lending library for members and the public.
Mission
The Los Angeles Science Fantasy Society fosters community by holding weekly meetings, operating a lending library, and organizing science-fiction conventions.
What $2,100 could fund instead: