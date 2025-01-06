Los Angeles Search Dogs
Donate to
Los Angeles Search Dogs
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Los Angeles Search Dogs
Shop to support
Los Angeles Search Dogs
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Los Angeles Search Dogs
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Search and Rescue
Using trained dogs, the team searches for lost individuals in wilderness and urban environments, specializing in trailing, area searches, and cadaver detection.
About
Los Angeles Search Dogs
Founded in
1999
EIN
954518002
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
5704 MCDONIE AVE WOODLAND HLS, California 91367-5535 United States
Website
lasearchdogs.org
Phone
(323)-526-5100
Email address
About
Los Angeles Search Dogs, founded in 1985, is an all-volunteer search team for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. They assist in locating missing persons.
Mission
Los Angeles Search Dogs is an all-volunteer search team for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, founded in 1985. They provide search and rescue K-9 services.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: