Love Parker
Donate to
Love Parker
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Love Parker
Shop to support
Love Parker
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Love Parker
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Music and Sports Engagement
Provides funding for lessons and equipment to help children and teens who have suffered trauma actively engage in music or sports, promoting holistic wellness.
About
Love Parker
Founded in
2023
EIN
932638575
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
1117 WILDWOOD AVE MANASQUAN, New Jersey 08736-1335 United States
Website
loveparker.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Love, Parker, founded in 2023, promotes holistic wellness in children and teens who have suffered trauma by actively engaging them in music or sports.
Mission
Love, Parker aims to promote holistic wellness in children and teens who have suffered trauma by getting them actively engaged in music or sports by providing funding for lessons and equipment.
Looking for other organizations in
New Jersey, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: