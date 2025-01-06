Loveoneanother Ministries
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
LOAM Unity Lab
Promotes healing, restoration, and racial reconciliation through foundational principles covered in multiple sessions.
Community Support
Provides services to assist with natural disasters and food drives to serve the community.
Founded in
2023
EIN
922605183
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
Address
4245 N CENTRAL EXPY STE 490 DALLAS, Texas 75205-4231 United States
Website
www.loveoneanotherministries.com
Phone
(817)-374-0410
Email address
About
Mission
Our goal is to reach and assist people in need by spreading the good news about Jesus Christ. We believe in the creation and making disciples to multiply the kingdom of God.
City
State
