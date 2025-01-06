Lowell Alumni Association
Lowell Alumni Association
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Grants Program
Provides funding for academic and extracurricular projects at Lowell High School, supporting faculty, administrators, coaches, and club sponsors.
Scholarship Program
Offers college scholarships to graduating seniors from Lowell High School, awarding approximately $200,000 annually to 100 or more students.
About
Lowell Alumni Association
Founded in
1984
EIN
946125408
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Academic Organizations
Address
PO BOX 320009 SAN FRANCISCO, California 94132-0009 United States
Website
www.lowellalumni.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Lowell Alumni Association supports Lowell High School in San Francisco by maintaining alumni relationships and providing support to students, the school, and the community. Founded in 1984, the LAA awards scholarships and provides grants for academic and extracurricular programs.
Mission
Lowell Alumni Association unites former students from Lowell, fostering connections and support throughout the San Francisco community.
{Similar 1}
