Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Undergraduate Programs
Offers a wide range of undergraduate programs including Accounting, Animation, Biology, Business Administration, Computer Science, Economics, Engineering, Film and Television Production, and many more.
Graduate Programs
Provides graduate programs such as Business Analytics, Civil Engineering, Computer Science, Counseling, Educational Leadership, English, Environmental Science, Film and Television Production, and more.
Doctorate Programs
Offers doctorate programs including Educational Leadership for Social Justice (Ed.D.) and Doctor of Business Administration (DBA).
About
Loyola Marymount University
Founded in
2007
EIN
951643334
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
1 LMU DR LOS ANGELES, California 90045-2623 United States
Website
www.lmu.edu
Phone
(310)-338-2700
Email address
-
About
Loyola Marymount University, founded in 1911, is a private Jesuit and Marymount research university in Los Angeles. In 1973, Loyola University merged with Marymount College. LMU offers rigorous programs encouraging learning, educating the whole person, serving faith, and promoting justice.
Mission
LMU is committed to the service of faith and the promotion of justice, providing a transformative academic experience.
