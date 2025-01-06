Luckiamute Domestic Water Cooperative
Potable Water Provision
Provides potable water to over a thousand accounts in rural Oregon, ensuring access to clean water.
About
Luckiamute Domestic Water Cooperative
Founded in
1970
EIN
930573929
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(12)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
8585 SUVER RD MONMOUTH, Oregon 97361-9799 United States
Website
www.luckiamute.com
Phone
(503)-838-2075
Email address
-
About
Luckiamute Domestic Water Cooperative, established in 1970, provides potable water to approximately 1,075 accounts in rural Oregon. The cooperative functions as a public utility, ensuring reliable water services to its members in the Monmouth area.
Mission
Luckiamute Domestic Water Cooperative supplies reliable, quality water to the Monmouth community, supporting local well-being and everyday life with dependable service.
