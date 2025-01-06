About

Lunalilo Home, est. by King William Charles Lunalilo, is a licensed Adult Residential Care Home, Adult Day Center, & Meal delivery service in Hawai‘i Kai. Its mission is to honor, tend to, & protect the well-being of kupuna (elders), with a vision of a nurturing & vibrant kauhale for all kupuna.

Mission

LUNALILO HOME serves the Honolulu community from 501 Kekaululohi Street, providing care and support in a welcoming environment. Learn more at www.lunalilo.org.