Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Residential Care
24-hour supervised care and supportive services in a family setting for elders.
Adult Day Care
Personalized care plans with meals, snacks, activities, and excursions to meet individual needs.
Respite Care
Short-term, temporary in-residence care for elders needing a supervised and structured setting.
Meals-to-Go
Individually tailored meal delivery for those medically ill or suffering from treatment side effects.
About
Lunalilo Home
Founded in
1942
EIN
990075244
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
3.2.2. Senior Assisted Living
Address
501 KEKAULUOHI STREET HONOLULU, Hawaii 96825-0000 United States
Website
www.lunalilo.org
Phone
(808)-395-1000
Email address
-
About
Lunalilo Home, est. by King William Charles Lunalilo, is a licensed Adult Residential Care Home, Adult Day Center, & Meal delivery service in Hawai‘i Kai. Its mission is to honor, tend to, & protect the well-being of kupuna (elders), with a vision of a nurturing & vibrant kauhale for all kupuna.
Mission
LUNALILO HOME serves the Honolulu community from 501 Kekaululohi Street, providing care and support in a welcoming environment. Learn more at www.lunalilo.org.
