Lutheran Church Of The Holy Spirit
Lutheran Church Of The Holy Spirit
Lutheran Church Of The Holy Spirit
Lutheran Church Of The Holy Spirit
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Sunday School
Provides religious education for all ages.
Fellowship Hour
A time for community and connection.
Dinner and Bible Study
Offers a meal and bible study twice a month.
About
Lutheran Church Of The Holy Spirit
Founded in
1941
EIN
942497957
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
2400 NORIEGA ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94122-4242 United States
Website
www.lcholyspirit.org
Phone
(415)-661-1120
Email address
-
About
Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, founded in 1941 in San Francisco, is a unique bilingual Chinese-English Lutheran Church proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Located in the Sunset District, it serves the community through worship, fellowship, and ministries, including the Help-U-Grow Preschool.
Mission
Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit welcomes the San Francisco community to gather, grow, and find inspiration through faith and fellowship.
