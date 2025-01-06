About

Lutheran Social Services of Northern California, founded in 1968, offers dignity and stability to vulnerable communities. They provide supportive housing and services to the homeless, disabled, low-income families, people with HIV/AIDS, the elderly, and former foster youth in Northern California. LSS aims to help individuals stabilize their lives, gain skills, and achieve self-sufficiency.

Mission

Lutheran Social Services of Northern California provides supportive housing services that lead to self-sufficiency, promoting stability and honoring the dignity of those they serve.