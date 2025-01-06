Lutheran Social Services Of Northern California
Lutheran Social Services Of Northern California
Lutheran Social Services Of Northern California
Lutheran Social Services Of Northern California
Lutheran Social Services Of Northern California
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Money Management Programs
Provides assistance with budgeting, debt management, and financial planning.
AIDS Financial Services
Offers financial support and resources for individuals affected by HIV/AIDS.
Direct Access to Housing
Helps individuals and families find and secure stable housing.
Integrated Services Network
Connects individuals with a range of services, including housing, healthcare, and employment assistance.
About
Lutheran Social Services Of Northern California
Founded in
1968
EIN
941659687
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services - Care Services - Social Services
Address
1465 CIVIC CT BUILDING D NO 810 CONCORD, California 94520-5296 United States
Website
www.lssnorcal.org
Phone
(925)-825-1060
Email address
About
Lutheran Social Services of Northern California, founded in 1968, offers dignity and stability to vulnerable communities. They provide supportive housing and services to the homeless, disabled, low-income families, people with HIV/AIDS, the elderly, and former foster youth in Northern California. LSS aims to help individuals stabilize their lives, gain skills, and achieve self-sufficiency.
Mission
Lutheran Social Services of Northern California provides supportive housing services that lead to self-sufficiency, promoting stability and honoring the dignity of those they serve.
What $2,100 could fund instead: