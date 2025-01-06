powered by 
Support 

Lutheran Social Services Of Northern California

 — 
Promote stability and honor the dignity of those served.
Events of 

Lutheran Social Services Of Northern California

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Lutheran Social Services Of Northern California
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Lutheran Social Services Of Northern California
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Lutheran Social Services Of Northern California
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Lutheran Social Services Of Northern California

Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Lutheran Social Services Of Northern California

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Money Management Programs

Provides assistance with budgeting, debt management, and financial planning.

AIDS Financial Services

Offers financial support and resources for individuals affected by HIV/AIDS.

Direct Access to Housing

Helps individuals and families find and secure stable housing.

Integrated Services Network

Connects individuals with a range of services, including housing, healthcare, and employment assistance.

About

Lutheran Social Services Of Northern California

Founded in

1968

EIN

941659687

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Human Services - Care Services - Social Services

Address

1465 CIVIC CT BUILDING D NO 810 CONCORD, California 94520-5296 United States

Website

www.lssnorcal.org

Phone

(925)-825-1060

Email address

[email protected]

Lutheran Social Services Of Northern California
About

Lutheran Social Services of Northern California, founded in 1968, offers dignity and stability to vulnerable communities. They provide supportive housing and services to the homeless, disabled, low-income families, people with HIV/AIDS, the elderly, and former foster youth in Northern California. LSS aims to help individuals stabilize their lives, gain skills, and achieve self-sufficiency.

Mission

Lutheran Social Services of Northern California provides supportive housing services that lead to self-sufficiency, promoting stability and honoring the dignity of those they serve.

Looking for other organizations in 

California, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Lutheran Social Services Of Northern California

