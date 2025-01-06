Lycee Francais De San Francisco
Lycee Francais De San Francisco
Lycee Francais De San Francisco
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
French and International Baccalaureate (IB) Tracks
Offers two academic tracks: a French national curriculum and the International Baccalaureate (IB) program.
Extracurricular Activities
Provides a wide range of after-school activities including sports, arts, and expanded academic offerings for elementary to high school students. Includes activities such as basketball, volleyball, soccer, rock climbing, typing, arts, chess, debate, fencing, judo and music.
Summer Camps
Offers summer camp programs.
Lycee Francais De San Francisco
Founded in
2001
EIN
941660059
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions
Address
1201 ORTEGA ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94122-4411 United States
Website
www.lelycee.org
Phone
(415)-661-5232
Email address
Mission
Lycee Francais de San Francisco offers French-based educational opportunities in San Francisco, supporting students and families seeking a bilingual learning environment.
{Similar 1}
