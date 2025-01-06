Macedonia Baptist Church Of Del Paso Heights California
Macedonia Baptist Church Of Del Paso Heights California
Macedonia Baptist Church Of Del Paso Heights California
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Care and Compassion Ministry
Provides care and compassion to those in need within the church and community.
Connections Team
Focuses on connecting members and visitors to the church community.
Christian Education Ministry
Offers educational programs to enhance spiritual growth and understanding.
Culinary Team
Provides meals and refreshments for church events and activities.
About
Macedonia Baptist Church Of Del Paso Heights California
Founded in
1996
EIN
942628465
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
700 BENTON AVE SACRAMENTO, California 95838-2602 United States
Website
macedoniasacto.com
Phone
(916)-929-8755
Email address
-
About
Macedonia Baptist Church of Del Paso Heights, Sacramento, founded in 1996, is a community-oriented church offering spiritual guidance and support. Located on Benton Avenue, they provide engaging services and outreach.
Mission
Macedonia Baptist Church of Del Paso Heights brings people together in Sacramento, offering a welcoming space for spiritual growth and community support.
