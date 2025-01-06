powered by 
Support 

Magnes Museum Foundation

 — 
Promotes the well being of the Magnes Collection.
Events of 

Magnes Museum Foundation

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Magnes Museum Foundation
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Magnes Museum Foundation
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Magnes Museum Foundation
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Magnes Museum Foundation

100% of your purchase supports 
Magnes Museum Foundation
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Magnes Museum Foundation

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.

Tours

Guided explorations of the museum's collections and exhibitions, providing insights into Jewish art, history, and culture.

Lectures

Presentations by scholars, artists, and community leaders on topics related to Jewish art, history, and culture.

Artist Talks

Opportunities to hear directly from artists about their work and creative processes.

Scholarly Symposia

Academic conferences and discussions on Jewish studies and related fields.

About

Magnes Museum Foundation

Founded in

1964

EIN

946103646

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Jewish Organizations

Address

121 STEUART STREET SAN FRANCISCO, California 94105-1236 United States

Website

magnes.berkeley.edu

Phone

(510)-643-2526

Email address

[email protected]

Magnes Museum Foundation
About

The Magnes Collection of Jewish Art and Life, founded in 1961, is a museum and research center at UC Berkeley. It preserves, studies, and interprets Jewish cultures, generating new knowledge for academic and public communities. It provides access to unique resources, connecting each generation to Jewish culture through texts, images, and sounds.

Mission

The Magnes Museum Foundation promotes the well being of the Magnes Collection at the University of California, Berkeley. The Foundation holds an endowment on behalf of The Magnes.

