About

The Magnes Collection of Jewish Art and Life, founded in 1961, is a museum and research center at UC Berkeley. It preserves, studies, and interprets Jewish cultures, generating new knowledge for academic and public communities. It provides access to unique resources, connecting each generation to Jewish culture through texts, images, and sounds.

Mission

The Magnes Museum Foundation promotes the well being of the Magnes Collection at the University of California, Berkeley. The Foundation holds an endowment on behalf of The Magnes.