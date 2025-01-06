Magnes Museum Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Tours
Guided explorations of the museum's collections and exhibitions, providing insights into Jewish art, history, and culture.
Lectures
Presentations by scholars, artists, and community leaders on topics related to Jewish art, history, and culture.
Artist Talks
Opportunities to hear directly from artists about their work and creative processes.
Scholarly Symposia
Academic conferences and discussions on Jewish studies and related fields.
About
Magnes Museum Foundation
Founded in
1964
EIN
946103646
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Jewish Organizations
Address
121 STEUART STREET SAN FRANCISCO, California 94105-1236 United States
Website
magnes.berkeley.edu
Phone
(510)-643-2526
Email address
About
The Magnes Collection of Jewish Art and Life, founded in 1961, is a museum and research center at UC Berkeley. It preserves, studies, and interprets Jewish cultures, generating new knowledge for academic and public communities. It provides access to unique resources, connecting each generation to Jewish culture through texts, images, and sounds.
Mission
The Magnes Museum Foundation promotes the well being of the Magnes Collection at the University of California, Berkeley. The Foundation holds an endowment on behalf of The Magnes.
