About

Established in 1982 by Chagdud Tulku Rinpoche, the Mahakaruna Foundation is dedicated to assisting the elderly, sick, undernourished, and undereducated in Buddhist Asia, while also preserving the ancient Tibetan Buddhist heritage and culture.

Mission

