powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Mahakaruna Foundation

 — 
Assist the old, sick, undernourished, and undereducated.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Mahakaruna Foundation

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Mahakaruna Foundation
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Mahakaruna Foundation
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Mahakaruna Foundation
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

Mahakaruna Foundation

100% of your purchase supports 
Mahakaruna Foundation
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

Mahakaruna Foundation

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Support in Asia

Assists the old, sick, undernourished, and undereducated people in Buddhist Asia.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Tibetan Buddhist Culture Preservation

Helps preserve the ancient Tibetan Buddhist heritage and culture.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Akshobhya Practice

Provides a practice to purify any degree of nonvirtue.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Project Support

Supports Buddhist education programs at various institutes in Asia.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

Mahakaruna Foundation

Founded in

1983

EIN

930845103

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Religious & Faith-Based

Address

PO BOX 83 CAZADERO, California 95421-0000 United States

Website

mahakaruna.org

Phone

-

Email address

-

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Mahakaruna Foundation
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

Established in 1982 by Chagdud Tulku Rinpoche, the Mahakaruna Foundation is dedicated to assisting the elderly, sick, undernourished, and undereducated in Buddhist Asia, while also preserving the ancient Tibetan Buddhist heritage and culture.

Mission

The Mahakaruna Foundation assists the old, sick, undernourished and undereducated peoples in Buddhist Asia, and helps preserve the ancient Tibetan Buddhist heritage and culture.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

California, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Mahakaruna Foundation

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!