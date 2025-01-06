Mahakaruna Foundation
Mahakaruna Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mahakaruna Foundation
Mahakaruna Foundation
Mahakaruna Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Support in Asia
Assists the old, sick, undernourished, and undereducated people in Buddhist Asia.
Tibetan Buddhist Culture Preservation
Helps preserve the ancient Tibetan Buddhist heritage and culture.
Akshobhya Practice
Provides a practice to purify any degree of nonvirtue.
Project Support
Supports Buddhist education programs at various institutes in Asia.
About
Mahakaruna Foundation
Founded in
1983
EIN
930845103
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
PO BOX 83 CAZADERO, California 95421-0000 United States
Website
mahakaruna.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Established in 1982 by Chagdud Tulku Rinpoche, the Mahakaruna Foundation is dedicated to assisting the elderly, sick, undernourished, and undereducated in Buddhist Asia, while also preserving the ancient Tibetan Buddhist heritage and culture.
Mission
The Mahakaruna Foundation assists the old, sick, undernourished and undereducated peoples in Buddhist Asia, and helps preserve the ancient Tibetan Buddhist heritage and culture.
