About

Sangamon Valley Church, formerly Mahomet Foursquare Church, began in September 1980. Led by Pastor Brent and Judy Roberson, their vision was to establish a spirit-filled church in Mahomet. They started meeting at the Community Center and continue to follow Jesus and reach out in the power of the Holy Spirit.

Mission

Mahomet Foursquare Church fosters a welcoming space for faith, connection, and community support at 200 W Washington St in Mahomet, Illinois.