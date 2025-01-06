Mahomet Foursquare Church
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Community Faith and Support
Provides a faith-based community centered on love, acceptance, and forgiveness, offering spiritual support and fellowship.
About
Mahomet Foursquare Church
Founded in
1949
EIN
942867905
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
200 W WASHINGTON ST MAHOMET, Illinois 61853-9222 United States
Website
www.sangamonvalley.net
Phone
(217)-583-1112
Email address
About
Sangamon Valley Church, formerly Mahomet Foursquare Church, began in September 1980. Led by Pastor Brent and Judy Roberson, their vision was to establish a spirit-filled church in Mahomet. They started meeting at the Community Center and continue to follow Jesus and reach out in the power of the Holy Spirit.
Mission
Mahomet Foursquare Church fosters a welcoming space for faith, connection, and community support at 200 W Washington St in Mahomet, Illinois.
{Similar 1}
