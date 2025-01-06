Makeway Foundation
Makeway Foundation
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Grantmaking
Mobilizes philanthropy to advance community-led change for social and environmental well-being through strategic fund management for partners.
Shared Platform Projects
Home to innovative social change projects in Canada, building solutions to complex environmental and social issues.
Advisory Services
Provides expertise to foundations to help them achieve their missions.
Impact Investing
Offers a fully customizable 100% impact-invested donor-advised fund, activating investments for positive impact.
About
Makeway Foundation
Founded in 2003
2003
EIN
980404212
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
VANCOUVER BC V6B 1H5 CANADA
Website
makeway.org
Phone
(186)-684-33722
Email address
-
About
MakeWay Foundation, est. 2003, envisions a world where nature and communities thrive together. They empower people and initiatives across Canada to tackle social and environmental challenges, fostering a stable climate, secure communities, balanced ecosystems, and clean waters through collaboration and trust-based relationships.
Mission
MakeWay Foundation's mission is to build partnerships and solutions to help nature and communities thrive together.
