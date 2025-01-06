Malibu Mountain Rescue Team
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Search and Rescue Operations
An all-volunteer team of LA County Sheriff's Department personnel who provide search and rescue services in the Malibu area without charging for rescues.
About
Malibu Mountain Rescue Team
Founded in
2014
EIN
953786532
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Search And Rescue Organizations
Address
PO BOX 1092 AGOURA HILLS, California 91376-1092 United States
Website
www.malibusar.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
The Malibu Search & Rescue Team, founded in 1977, is an all-volunteer organization of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Reserve Deputy Sheriffs, Civilian Volunteer Specialists, and Incident Support Personnel. They volunteer their time to help others without charging for rescues.
