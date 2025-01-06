Mammoth Community Church
Donate to
Mammoth Community Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Mammoth Community Church
Shop to support
Mammoth Community Church
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Mammoth Community Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Home Bible Studies
Tailored Bible studies for various groups, covering topics like salvation, marriage, and specific books of the Bible.
H.S. Bible Study
Tuesday night Bible study for high school students, focusing on scripture study and memorization.
AWANA Club
Christian club for children in grade and middle school, reaching them with the Gospel through songs, games, and Bible lessons.
About
Mammoth Community Church
Founded in
1969
EIN
952382128
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
PO BOX 7 MAMMOTH LAKES, California 93546-0007 United States
Website
www.mammothcc.org
Phone
(760)-934-6077
Email address
-
About
Mammoth Community Church, founded in 1969, leads people into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ. They gather for worship, study God's word, and reach out to care for neighbors locally and globally. Ministries include Home Bible Studies, youth programs, and mountain services.
Mission
Mammoth Community Church brings people together in Mammoth Lakes, California, fostering connection, support, and spiritual growth for the local community.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: