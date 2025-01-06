Marin Academy
Donate to
Marin Academy
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Marin Academy
Shop to support
Marin Academy
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Marin Academy
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Marin Academy Research Collaborative (MARC)
A two-year STEM research program where students pursue independent projects with professional partners.
Transdisciplinary Leadership Program (TLP)
An application-based program for seniors to develop leadership skills through community projects.
Outings Program
Experiential education program getting students outdoors in California's diverse environments since 1972.
Minicourse
A week-long immersion in activities like environmental stewardship, community service, or wilderness skills.
About
Marin Academy
Founded in
1946
EIN
941186189
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
2.1.3. Universities And Colleges
Address
1600 MISSION AVE SAN RAFAEL, California 94901-1813 United States
Website
www.ma.org
Phone
(415)-453-4550
Email address
-
About
Marin Academy, est. 1971, is an independent high school in San Rafael, CA. It emphasizes rigorous academics, experiential learning, and global citizenship, encouraging students to think critically, question, and create with compassion. MA challenges students to take responsibility in a democratic society, fostering a supportive and inclusive environment.
Mission
Marin Academy challenges each person to accept the responsibilities posed by education in a democratic society, fostering a supportive and compassionate environment.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: