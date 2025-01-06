About

Marin Academy, est. 1971, is an independent high school in San Rafael, CA. It emphasizes rigorous academics, experiential learning, and global citizenship, encouraging students to think critically, question, and create with compassion. MA challenges students to take responsibility in a democratic society, fostering a supportive and inclusive environment.

Mission

Marin Academy challenges each person to accept the responsibilities posed by education in a democratic society, fostering a supportive and compassionate environment.