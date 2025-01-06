Marin Art And Garden Center
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Garden School
A nature-inspired preschool program for children ages 2-5, fostering a love for learning and the beauty of nature.
Summer Sprouts
A part-time summer camp focused on conservation, nature, and fun garden adventures.
Events and Workshops
A variety of public programs throughout the year, from art exhibitions to community gatherings.
Founded in
1948
EIN
941085734
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture > Heritage & Education > Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Address
PO BOX 437 ROSS, California 94957-0437 United States
Website
maringarden.org
Phone
(415)-455-5260
Email address
About
Marin Art and Garden Center, founded in 1945, is an 11-acre historic property in Ross, CA, open to the public free of charge. It offers gardens, educational programs, and venue rentals, enriching the community through arts and nature.
Mission
Marin Art and Garden Center is a special gathering place that celebrates learning, growth, and the beauty of nature; a place to be inspired, educated and connected.
