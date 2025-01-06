Marin Country Day School
Marin Country Day School
Marin Country Day School
Marin Country Day School
Marin Country Day School
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
After School Programs
Offers diverse activities for K-8 students, including extended care, music lessons, enrichment classes (robotics, martial arts, coding, arts and crafts, cooking).
Upper School Program
Engaging curriculum for critical thinking. Includes English, world language, history, science, math, art, music, drama, social-emotional learning, and physical education.
Lower School Program
Focuses on foundational math and literacy skills for K-4. Specialist classes in science, art, music, P.E., world languages, and library. Social-emotional curriculum included.
About
Marin Country Day School
Founded in
1957
EIN
941375791
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
5221 PARADISE DR CORTE MADERA, California 94925-2107 United States
Website
www.mcds.org
Phone
(415)-927-5900
Email address
-
About
Marin Country Day School, founded in 1956, is an independent K-8 school in Corte Madera, CA. MCDS creates an inclusive learning community inspiring curiosity, empathy, and action. Its challenging academics, diverse programs, and dedicated faculty foster a love of learning and prepare students to thrive.
Mission
Marin Country Day School offers educational opportunities in Corte Madera, California, nurturing students and fostering a supportive learning community.
City
State
