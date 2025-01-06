About

Marin Country Day School, founded in 1956, is an independent K-8 school in Corte Madera, CA. MCDS creates an inclusive learning community inspiring curiosity, empathy, and action. Its challenging academics, diverse programs, and dedicated faculty foster a love of learning and prepare students to thrive.

Mission

Marin Country Day School offers educational opportunities in Corte Madera, California, nurturing students and fostering a supportive learning community.