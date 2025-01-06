Marion And Polk Schools Credit Union

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Teacher Grants

Provides grants to teachers in Marion and Polk counties to support innovative classroom projects and enhance student learning.

Scholarships

Awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors in the Mid-Willamette Valley to support their pursuit of higher education.

Individual Development Accounts (IDA)

A matched savings program where every $1 saved is matched with $5 to help individuals build assets.

