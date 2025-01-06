Marion And Polk Schools Credit Union
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Teacher Grants
Provides grants to teachers in Marion and Polk counties to support innovative classroom projects and enhance student learning.
Scholarships
Awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors in the Mid-Willamette Valley to support their pursuit of higher education.
Individual Development Accounts (IDA)
A matched savings program where every $1 saved is matched with $5 to help individuals build assets.
Founded in
1944
EIN
930465543
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Educational Support
Address
PO BOX 12398 SALEM, Oregon 97309-0398 United States
Website
www.mapscu.com
Phone
(503)-588-0181
Email address
About
Maps Credit Union, originally founded in 1935 by 20 Salem teachers, has a mission to enrich the lives of members and the community. They invest in education, economic empowerment, and community vibrancy, remaining committed to supporting schools and promoting financial independence throughout Oregon's Mid-Willamette Valley.
Mission
Marion and Polk Schools Credit Union serves the Salem community by offering financial services tailored to local schools and families, helping them achieve their financial goals.
City
State
