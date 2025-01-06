Marion Foursquare Church
Marion Foursquare Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Marion Foursquare Church
Marion Foursquare Church
Marion Foursquare Church
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Sunday Worship Service
A weekly service held on Sundays at 10 AM, providing a space for communal worship and spiritual growth.
Wednesday Evening Service
A service held on Wednesdays at 7PM.
Ignite Youth
A youth ministry program that fosters spiritual development and community among young people.
Ministry to Children
Classes and services designed to nurture the faith and well-being of children.
Marion Foursquare Church
1949
942943396
501(c)(3)
Churches
1300 MOUNT VERNON AVE MARION, Ohio 43302-5627 United States
www.mytgp.org
(740)-262-6157
Mission
The Gathering Place is a Foursquare church located in Marion, OH, that loves to Do Life Together. They exist to serve people, demonstrate faith, and transform lives!
