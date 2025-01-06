Marion Ministry And Outreach
Donate to
Marion Ministry And Outreach
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Marion Ministry And Outreach
Shop to support
Marion Ministry And Outreach
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Marion Ministry And Outreach
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Diaper Distribution
Provides free emergency diapers and wipes to families in need.
Food Assistance
Offers nutrition and warmth, available free in limited supplies.
About
Marion Ministry And Outreach
Founded in
2023
EIN
931495401
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
640 14TH STREET MARION, Iowa 52302-3441 United States
Website
marionministry.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Marion Ministry and Outreach Center is a faith-based nonprofit in Marion, IA, offering mentoring, Bible studies, gospel outreach, and community support. They connect volunteers to service opportunities and provide programs and events for the community.
Mission
Connecting volunteers with hearts for service who fill community needs, guided by the love of Christ.
Looking for other organizations in
Iowa, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: