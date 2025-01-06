About

Founded in 1979 after the tragic loss of Marjaree Mason, the Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno County provides safe housing and support to domestic violence victims. As the county's only dedicated provider, they offer education, legal assistance, counseling, a 24-hour hotline, crisis intake, emergency shelter, and housing services, striving to break the cycle of abuse through education and advocacy.

Mission

Marjaree Mason Center supports and empowers adults and their children affected by domestic violence, while striving to prevent and end the cycle of abuse.