Support 

Marjaree Mason Center

 — 
Supports and empowers adults and their children.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

Marjaree Mason Center

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Marjaree Mason Center
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Marjaree Mason Center
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Marjaree Mason Center
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Marjaree Mason Center

100% of your purchase supports 
Marjaree Mason Center
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Marjaree Mason Center

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Safe Houses

Provides emergency and longer-term safe housing for victims of domestic violence in Fresno County.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Legal Advocacy

Offers legal support and advocacy for individuals affected by domestic violence.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Counseling

Provides counseling services to support victims of domestic violence and their families.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Crisis Support

Offers immediate crisis intervention and support for those experiencing domestic violence.

About

Marjaree Mason Center

Founded in

1942

EIN

941156639

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Human Services

Address

1600 M ST FRESNO, California 93721-1122 United States

Website

mmcenter.org

Phone

(559)-237-4706

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
Marjaree Mason Center
About

Founded in 1979 after the tragic loss of Marjaree Mason, the Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno County provides safe housing and support to domestic violence victims. As the county's only dedicated provider, they offer education, legal assistance, counseling, a 24-hour hotline, crisis intake, emergency shelter, and housing services, striving to break the cycle of abuse through education and advocacy.

Mission

Marjaree Mason Center supports and empowers adults and their children affected by domestic violence, while striving to prevent and end the cycle of abuse.

