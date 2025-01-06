Marjaree Mason Center
Donate to
Marjaree Mason Center
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Marjaree Mason Center
Shop to support
Marjaree Mason Center
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Marjaree Mason Center
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Safe Houses
Provides emergency and longer-term safe housing for victims of domestic violence in Fresno County.
Legal Advocacy
Offers legal support and advocacy for individuals affected by domestic violence.
Counseling
Provides counseling services to support victims of domestic violence and their families.
Crisis Support
Offers immediate crisis intervention and support for those experiencing domestic violence.
About
Marjaree Mason Center
Founded in
1942
EIN
941156639
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
1600 M ST FRESNO, California 93721-1122 United States
Website
mmcenter.org
Phone
(559)-237-4706
Email address
About
Founded in 1979 after the tragic loss of Marjaree Mason, the Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno County provides safe housing and support to domestic violence victims. As the county's only dedicated provider, they offer education, legal assistance, counseling, a 24-hour hotline, crisis intake, emergency shelter, and housing services, striving to break the cycle of abuse through education and advocacy.
Mission
Marjaree Mason Center supports and empowers adults and their children affected by domestic violence, while striving to prevent and end the cycle of abuse.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: