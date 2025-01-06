Mark Vincent Pelini Foundation

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Educational Scholarships

Provides scholarships to graduating seniors in Ohio's Mahoning Valley for postsecondary education, paid directly to the institution.

Youth & Community Support

Offers recurring support to the Youngstown Boys & Girls Club, St. Dominic's, St. Joseph the Provider School, and Mahoning County Children Services Gifts for Kids.

Athletic Program Support

Provides financial assistance to Cardinal Mooney athletics, sponsors a robotics project for high schools, and supports local Mahoning Valley High School golf teams.

Center of Excellence Award

Recognizes an outstanding high school Offensive Lineman (Center) from Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Summit, and Stark Counties for excellence on and off the field.

