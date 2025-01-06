Mark Vincent Pelini Foundation
Mark Vincent Pelini Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mark Vincent Pelini Foundation
Mark Vincent Pelini Foundation
Mark Vincent Pelini Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Educational Scholarships
Provides scholarships to graduating seniors in Ohio's Mahoning Valley for postsecondary education, paid directly to the institution.
Youth & Community Support
Offers recurring support to the Youngstown Boys & Girls Club, St. Dominic's, St. Joseph the Provider School, and Mahoning County Children Services Gifts for Kids.
Athletic Program Support
Provides financial assistance to Cardinal Mooney athletics, sponsors a robotics project for high schools, and supports local Mahoning Valley High School golf teams.
Center of Excellence Award
Recognizes an outstanding high school Offensive Lineman (Center) from Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Summit, and Stark Counties for excellence on and off the field.
About
Mark Vincent Pelini Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
920584941
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Support
Address
PO BOX 3414 BOARDMAN, Ohio 44513-3414 United States
Website
markvincentpelinifoundation.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
The Mark Vincent Pelini Foundation supports educational scholarships and programs, athletic programs, and community initiatives in memory of Mark Pelini. They provide scholarships and the Center of Excellence Award to recognize students excelling in academics, athletics, and community service.
Mission
The Mark Vincent Pelini Foundation is made up of committed family, friends, and volunteers. They are dedicated to raising funds to support educational scholarships and community initiatives.
Looking for other organizations in
Ohio, United States
?
City
State
