Markham Arboretum Society

Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Nature Walks
Guided walks to explore the diverse tree species and natural beauty of Markham Nature Park.
Tree Walks
Self-guided tours to learn about the different tree species, many native to California.
Community Gardening
Opportunities for community members to participate in gardening and grow their own plants.
Founded in
1982
EIN
942081745
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
PO BOX 21338 CONCORD, California 94521-0338 United States
Website
markhamarboretum.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
Our mission is to protect and enhance the park's ecosystem, lands, watershed, and plants for the benefit of all visitors and to provide space for Concord's Community Gardeners to grow vegetables.
