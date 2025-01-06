Marlborough School

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Leonetti/O’Connell Honors Research Program

Provides students with the opportunity to pursue independent, in-depth research in various fields with expert mentorship.

FIRST Tech Challenge & Competitive Robotics

Combines engineering, computer science, and innovation through participation in robotics competitions.

Frank & Eileen Accelerator Program

Offers resources, mentorship, and funding to girls and gender expansive youth in Los Angeles with market-ready ideas.

Violets' Giving Circle

A student-run philanthropic organization that provides educational opportunities for underserved women and girls.

