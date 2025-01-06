Marlborough School
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Leonetti/O’Connell Honors Research Program
Provides students with the opportunity to pursue independent, in-depth research in various fields with expert mentorship.
FIRST Tech Challenge & Competitive Robotics
Combines engineering, computer science, and innovation through participation in robotics competitions.
Frank & Eileen Accelerator Program
Offers resources, mentorship, and funding to girls and gender expansive youth in Los Angeles with market-ready ideas.
Violets' Giving Circle
A student-run philanthropic organization that provides educational opportunities for underserved women and girls.
Founded in
1962
EIN
952816435
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education > Schools & Academic Institutions > Private Schools
Address
250 S ROSSMORE AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90004-3739 United States
Website
www.marlborough.org
Phone
(323)-935-1147
Email address
-
Marlborough School, founded in 1889, is Los Angeles' oldest independent girls' school (grades 7-12). It cultivates thoughtful individuals and responsible global citizens in a college preparatory environment. Marlborough empowers young women to lead and make a difference.
Mission
We are intentional in the way we impact each other, our work, our communities, and our world. Our ultimate purpose is to create a better tomorrow.
What $2,100 could fund instead: