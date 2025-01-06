Martin Luther Tower
Martin Luther Tower
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Affordable Senior Housing
Provides affordable, independent living for seniors aged 62 and over.
Onsite Social Worker
Offers support and assistance from an onsite social worker.
Weekly Study Group
Provides a weekly study group led by St. Mark's clergy.
Computer Lab
Offers access to a small computer lab for residents.
About
Martin Luther Tower
Founded in
1983
EIN
946108510
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services > Care Services > Senior Assisted Living
Address
1031 FRANKLIN ST STE103 SAN FRANCISCO, California 94109-6801 United States
Website
stmarkssquare.org
Phone
(415)-517-4473
Email address
About
Martin Luther Tower Inc, founded in 1983, provides affordable, independent living for seniors in San Francisco. The organization operates a 121-unit apartment building and is planning expansion, including a 94-unit building for adults 55+. It aims to offer secure and comfortable housing for seniors.
Mission
Martin Luther Tower provides affordable, independent living for seniors in a 121-unit apartment building.
City
State
