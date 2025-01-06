Marys River Watershed Council
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Marys River Watershed Council
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme

K-12 Environmental Education Program
Provides classroom presentations and field trips to local schools, offering meaningful outdoor environmental experiences for students.
Youth Watershed Council
Offers high school students in-depth, place-based service-learning and environmental education opportunities.
Willamette Model Watershed Program
Works to increase the scope, effectiveness, and efficiency of watershed restoration and enhancement projects.
About
Marys River Watershed Council
Founded in
2002
EIN
931314764
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
PO BOX 1041 CORVALLIS, Oregon 97339-1041 United States
Website
mrwc.org
Phone
(541)-758-7597
Email address
-
About
The Marys River Watershed Council inspires and supports voluntary stewardship of the Marys River watershed through habitat restoration, education, and community outreach, benefiting all who live downstream.
Mission
Marys River Watershed Council inspires and supports voluntary stewardship of the Marys River watershed through habitat restoration, education, and community outreach.
