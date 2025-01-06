powered by 
Marys River Watershed Council

 — 
Inspire and support voluntary stewardship of watershed.
Events of 

Marys River Watershed Council

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Marys River Watershed Council
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Marys River Watershed Council
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
Marys River Watershed Council
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Shop to support

Marys River Watershed Council

100% of your purchase supports 
Marys River Watershed Council
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Marys River Watershed Council

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

K-12 Environmental Education Program

Provides classroom presentations and field trips to local schools, offering meaningful outdoor environmental experiences for students.

Youth Watershed Council

Offers high school students in-depth, place-based service-learning and environmental education opportunities.

Willamette Model Watershed Program

Works to increase the scope, effectiveness, and efficiency of watershed restoration and enhancement projects.

About

Marys River Watershed Council

Founded in

2002

EIN

931314764

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Environmental Protection

Address

PO BOX 1041 CORVALLIS, Oregon 97339-1041 United States

Website

mrwc.org

Phone

(541)-758-7597

Email address

-

Marys River Watershed Council
About

The Marys River Watershed Council inspires and supports voluntary stewardship of the Marys River watershed through habitat restoration, education, and community outreach, benefiting all who live downstream.

Mission

Marys River Watershed Council inspires and supports voluntary stewardship of the Marys River watershed through habitat restoration, education, and community outreach.

Looking for other organizations in 

