Masonic Homes Of California
Masonic Homes Of California
Masonic Homes Of California
Masonic Homes Of California
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Residential Communities
Providing housing options for members of the Masons of California.
Statewide Outreach Services
Connecting Masons and community members with health, transportation, and local resources.
Financial Support
Offering financial assistance to Masons and their families in need.
Care Management
Developing flexible care plans, including home visits and connecting individuals to local resources.
About
Masonic Homes Of California
Founded in
1934
EIN
941156564
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
1111 CALIFORNIA ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94108-2252 United States
Website
masonichome.org
Phone
(888)-466-3642
Email address
About
Masonic Homes of California is a charitable organization devoted to helping communities and families live well and achieve meaningful lives. They provide residential communities, statewide outreach, financial support, and care management to members of the Masons of California.
Mission
The Masonic Homes is a charitable organization devoted to helping our communities and families live well and achieve meaningful and rewarding lives.
