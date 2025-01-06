Mata Amritanandamayi Center
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Food Programs
Provides meals and food supplies to those in need, including remote tribal communities and children. Serving over one crore people annually.
Shelter Programs
Offers housing for the poor and needy, providing a safe and stable environment for individuals and families.
Healthcare Programs
Delivers free healthcare services to a large population, addressing medical needs and promoting well-being. Provided free healthcare to 59 lakh people.
Education Programs
Offers scholarships and educational support, ensuring access to learning opportunities for underprivileged individuals. Awarded 55,000 scholarships.
About
Mata Amritanandamayi Center
Founded in
1987
EIN
943044871
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
PO BOX 613 SAN RAMON, California 94583-0613 United States
Website
amma.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
MATA AMRITANANDAMAYI CENTER, founded in 1987, is inspired by Mata Amritanandamayi (Amma). It serves as a hub for spiritual and humanitarian activities. The MA Center in San Ramon, CA, inaugurated in 1989, was Amma's first U.S. ashram. The center's mission includes spiritual practices and selfless service, with programs like Mother's Kitchen to feed the homeless.
Mission
Inspired by Mata Amritanandamayi (Amma), the M.A. Center works to reduce poverty and increase access to services for people across the Americas.
