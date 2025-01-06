Mata Amritanandamayi Center

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Food Programs

Provides meals and food supplies to those in need, including remote tribal communities and children. Serving over one crore people annually.

Shelter Programs

Offers housing for the poor and needy, providing a safe and stable environment for individuals and families.

Healthcare Programs

Delivers free healthcare services to a large population, addressing medical needs and promoting well-being. Provided free healthcare to 59 lakh people.

Education Programs

Offers scholarships and educational support, ensuring access to learning opportunities for underprivileged individuals. Awarded 55,000 scholarships.

