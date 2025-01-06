About

The Mateel Community Center in Redway, CA, founded in 1988, serves as a cultural hub for Southern Humboldt. It provides arts, educational, and social service programs, and is known for events like the Summer Arts and Music Festival. Mateel offers diverse programs and facilities emphasizing visual and performing arts, fostering local and regional relationships.

Mission

MATEEL COMMUNITY CENTER brings people together in Redway, California, creating a welcoming space for connection and enrichment. Learn more at mateel.org.