The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mateel Community Center
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth Programs
Engaging activities for youth in Southern Humboldt and Northern Mendocino, providing opportunities to meet positive adult role-models and mentors.
Fine Arts Programs
Provides access to visual and performing arts for the community.
Community Lunch Program
Provides a lunch program for the community.
About
Mateel Community Center
Founded in
1988
EIN
942624598
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
59 RUSK LANE REDWAY, California 95560-0000 United States
Website
mateel.org
Phone
(707)-923-3368
Email address
-
About
The Mateel Community Center in Redway, CA, founded in 1988, serves as a cultural hub for Southern Humboldt. It provides arts, educational, and social service programs, and is known for events like the Summer Arts and Music Festival. Mateel offers diverse programs and facilities emphasizing visual and performing arts, fostering local and regional relationships.
Mission
MATEEL COMMUNITY CENTER brings people together in Redway, California, creating a welcoming space for connection and enrichment. Learn more at mateel.org.
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
What $2,100 could fund instead: