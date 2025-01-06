Maternal And Reproductive Health Research Collective

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

MamaBase

A data-driven intervention identifying pregnant women in Lagos and linking them to care, especially indigent women with limited access.

Iyaloju Initiative

Improves maternal health outcomes for urban poor women by addressing barriers and training skilled birth attendants in EmOC and RMC.

MamaLink

A technology-driven solution providing emergency transport and referral support for pregnant women in underserved slum areas of Lagos State.

Emergency Obstetrics Care

Specialized medical services and interventions during childbirth and postpartum. Training doctors/nurses to identify emergency signs and give appropriate care.

