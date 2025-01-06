Maternal And Reproductive Health Research Collective
Donate to
Maternal And Reproductive Health Research Collective
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Maternal And Reproductive Health Research Collective
Shop to support
Maternal And Reproductive Health Research Collective
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Maternal And Reproductive Health Research Collective
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
MamaBase
A data-driven intervention identifying pregnant women in Lagos and linking them to care, especially indigent women with limited access.
Iyaloju Initiative
Improves maternal health outcomes for urban poor women by addressing barriers and training skilled birth attendants in EmOC and RMC.
MamaLink
A technology-driven solution providing emergency transport and referral support for pregnant women in underserved slum areas of Lagos State.
Emergency Obstetrics Care
Specialized medical services and interventions during childbirth and postpartum. Training doctors/nurses to identify emergency signs and give appropriate care.
About
Maternal And Reproductive Health Research Collective
Founded in
2024
EIN
992261010
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
2277 SOUTHPOINT DR HUMMELSTOWN, Pennsylvania 17036-8781 United States
Website
mrhrcollective.org
Phone
(234)-081-39707005
Email address
About
MATERNAL AND REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH RESEARCH COLLECTIVE, founded in 2024, works to reduce maternal mortality and improve reproductive health outcomes by addressing the root causes of preventable deaths and system inefficiencies through evidence-based research.
Mission
MATERNAL AND REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH RESEARCH COLLECTIVE supports research to improve maternal and reproductive health, working to create healthier futures for families in Pennsylvania and beyond.
Looking for other organizations in
Pennsylvania, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: