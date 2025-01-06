Maternity Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Safe Delivery App
Provides healthcare professionals with guidelines on childbirth and complications. Supports midwives and healthcare workers in low-resource settings.
About
Maternity Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
922408989
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
470 RAMONA STREET PALO ALTO, California 94301-0000 United States
Website
maternityus.org
Phone
(633)-577-1245100
Email address
-
About
Maternity Foundation Inc., founded in 2023, aims to advance maternal and newborn health in the US. Committed to ending preventable maternal mortality, morbidity, and harm, they empower midwives and healthcare professionals with training and tools like the Safe Delivery App.
Mission
Maternity Foundation works to improve quality of care in pregnancy and childbirth by building and integrating digital solutions that educate and empower health care professionals, pregnant women, and new mothers.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
