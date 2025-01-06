About

Maternity Foundation Inc., founded in 2023, aims to advance maternal and newborn health in the US. Committed to ending preventable maternal mortality, morbidity, and harm, they empower midwives and healthcare professionals with training and tools like the Safe Delivery App.

Mission

Maternity Foundation works to improve quality of care in pregnancy and childbirth by building and integrating digital solutions that educate and empower health care professionals, pregnant women, and new mothers.