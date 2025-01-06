About

Maui Arts League, originally West Maui Cultural Council (1975), promotes visual fine arts. It showcases art and provides opportunities for all ages to embrace art. Programs include the Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational, the Color Me Happy Youth Paint Out Workshop, and workshops for the Invitational.

Mission

Promotes the fine arts throughout West Maui through various events, inviting artists from around the world to encourage the gathering of like minded individuals.