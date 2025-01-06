Maui Arts League
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational
An annual plein air painting event.
Color Me Happy Youth Paint Out Workshop
An annual workshop for aspiring young artists to learn about painting landscapes outside.
Founded in
1978
EIN
990181159
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
PO BOX 10935 LAHAINA, Hawaii 96761-0935 United States
Website
mauiartsleague.org
Phone
Email address
About
Maui Arts League, originally West Maui Cultural Council (1975), promotes visual fine arts. It showcases art and provides opportunities for all ages to embrace art. Programs include the Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational, the Color Me Happy Youth Paint Out Workshop, and workshops for the Invitational.
Mission
Promotes the fine arts throughout West Maui through various events, inviting artists from around the world to encourage the gathering of like minded individuals.

