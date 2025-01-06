Maui County Children Justice Committee
Maui County Children Justice Committee
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Training Programs
Designing and managing training programs to improve the handling of child abuse and neglect cases in Hawaii.
About
Maui County Children Justice Committee
Founded in
2002
EIN
990354900
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
1173 WILI PA LOOP STE A WAILUKU, Hawaii 96793-0000 United States
Website
www.courts.state.hi.us
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Maui County Children Justice Committee, founded in 2002, enhances justice for children who have been maltreated. They achieve this through training programs designed to improve the handling of child abuse and neglect cases in Hawaii. Located in Wailuku, HI.
Mission
The Maui County Children's Justice Committee's mission is centered around enhancing justice for children who have been victimized by maltreatment by managing training programs.
