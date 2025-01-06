Maui Go-Karters Association
Maui Go-Karters Association
Maui Go-Karters Association
Maui Go-Karters Association
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Kart Racing Program
Provides a platform for racers of all ages and skill levels to participate in competitive and safe kart racing events on Maui.
Maui Go-Karters Association
Founded in
1988
EIN
990263165
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Youth Development
Address
52 KOPI LN APT 103 WAILUKU, Hawaii 96793-2067 United States
Website
mauigokart.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Maui Go Karters Association (MGKA), est. 1983, is a grassroots racing org on Maui. MGKA provides a SKUSA-sanctioned track for karting enthusiasts, local drivers, families & supporters. It hosts races & fosters community, building racers and memories.
Mission
MGKA is more than a track, it’s a grassroots racing movement powered by local drivers, families, and supporters. Whether you're new to karting or a seasoned racer, MGKA is your place to race.
City
State
