About

Maui Go Karters Association (MGKA), est. 1983, is a grassroots racing org on Maui. MGKA provides a SKUSA-sanctioned track for karting enthusiasts, local drivers, families & supporters. It hosts races & fosters community, building racers and memories.

Mission

MGKA is more than a track, it’s a grassroots racing movement powered by local drivers, families, and supporters. Whether you're new to karting or a seasoned racer, MGKA is your place to race.