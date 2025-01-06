powered by 
Medical Library Association

 — 
Enhance health care, education, and research worldwide.
Events of 

Medical Library Association

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Medical Library Association
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Medical Library Association
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
Medical Library Association
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Shop to support

Medical Library Association

100% of your purchase supports 
Medical Library Association
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Mug

$19
3
 left!
Medical Library Association

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Grants, Scholarships, and Fellowships

MLA offers funding opportunities for graduate students in library science and practicing health sciences librarians.

Continuing Education Courses

MLA provides continuing education courses for health sciences librarians, nurses, and other information professionals to develop their skills.

Self-Paced Courses

MLA offers self-paced courses to help health information professionals acquire workplace skills in communication, leadership, and course design.

Mentoring Program

MLA's mentoring program connects new members with experienced colleagues to build connections and share knowledge.

About

Medical Library Association

Founded in

1997

EIN

990326974

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Education

Address

65 E WACKER PLACE CHICAGO, Illinois 60601-7296 United States

Website

www.mlanet.org

Phone

(233)-446-0606

Email address

-

Medical Library Association
About

The Medical Library Association provides lifelong educational opportunities to members and nonmembers, supports health information research, and promotes quality information to the health care community for improved health care.

Mission

MLA fosters excellence in professional practice and leadership in health sciences libraries, supporting information professionals now and in the future.

Looking for other organizations in 

Illinois, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Medical Library Association

