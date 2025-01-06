Medical Library Association
Donate to
Medical Library Association
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Medical Library Association
Shop to support
Medical Library Association
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Medical Library Association
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Grants, Scholarships, and Fellowships
MLA offers funding opportunities for graduate students in library science and practicing health sciences librarians.
Continuing Education Courses
MLA provides continuing education courses for health sciences librarians, nurses, and other information professionals to develop their skills.
Self-Paced Courses
MLA offers self-paced courses to help health information professionals acquire workplace skills in communication, leadership, and course design.
Mentoring Program
MLA's mentoring program connects new members with experienced colleagues to build connections and share knowledge.
About
Medical Library Association
Founded in
1997
EIN
990326974
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
65 E WACKER PLACE CHICAGO, Illinois 60601-7296 United States
Website
www.mlanet.org
Phone
(233)-446-0606
Email address
-
About
The Medical Library Association provides lifelong educational opportunities to members and nonmembers, supports health information research, and promotes quality information to the health care community for improved health care.
Mission
MLA fosters excellence in professional practice and leadership in health sciences libraries, supporting information professionals now and in the future.
Looking for other organizations in
Illinois, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: