Medical Library Association

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Grants, Scholarships, and Fellowships

MLA offers funding opportunities for graduate students in library science and practicing health sciences librarians.

‍

Continuing Education Courses

MLA provides continuing education courses for health sciences librarians, nurses, and other information professionals to develop their skills.

‍

Self-Paced Courses

MLA offers self-paced courses to help health information professionals acquire workplace skills in communication, leadership, and course design.

‍

Mentoring Program

MLA's mentoring program connects new members with experienced colleagues to build connections and share knowledge.

‍