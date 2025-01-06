National Trailer Dealers Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Scholarship Program
Provides scholarships to children of NTDA member employees and trailer industry professionals seeking to develop technical skills through trade schools, colleges, or universities.
Founded in
2023
EIN
931597924
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
9864 E GRAND RIVER AVE STE 110-290 BRIGHTON, Michigan 48116-1999 United States
Website
trailerdealersfoundation.org
Phone
(180)-080-04552
Email address
Mission
The mission is to make life easier for the families of trailer industry families.
What $2,100 could fund instead: