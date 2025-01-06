National Ttt Society
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Camping for Girls
Provides a no-cost summer camp experience to empower young girls, boost self-confidence, enhance self-esteem, and cultivate leadership skills.
About
National Ttt Society
Founded in
1965
EIN
956141341
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
6919 VISTA DR WDM, Iowa 50266-9309 United States
Website
www.nationaltttsociety.org
Phone
(319)-385-7246
Email address
-
About
Founded in 1911, the National T.T.T. Society is a philanthropic organization of women providing educational camping experiences for young girls who may not otherwise have the opportunity. The organization aims to empower girls, build self-confidence, and enhance self-esteem.
Mission
A non-profit philanthropic organization of women providing educational camping experiences for young girls who might not otherwise have the opportunity to build self-confidence and learn to see the wider world.
