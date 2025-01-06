National University Of Natural Medicine
Donate to
National University Of Natural Medicine
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
National University Of Natural Medicine
Shop to support
National University Of Natural Medicine
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
National University Of Natural Medicine
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine
A program blending patient care with evidence-informed natural medicine.
Doctor of Acupuncture with a Chinese Herbal Medicine Specialization
Training in acupuncture with specialized knowledge in Chinese herbal medicine.
Master of Acupuncture
A master's program focused on the study and practice of acupuncture.
Bachelor of Science in Integrative Health Sciences
An undergraduate degree focusing on integrative approaches to health.
About
National University Of Natural Medicine
Founded in
1959
EIN
930461940
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education > Schools & Academic Institutions > Universities And Colleges
Address
49 S PORTER ST PORTLAND, Oregon 97201-4873 United States
Website
nunm.edu
Phone
(150)-355-21555
Email address
-
About
National University of Natural Medicine (NUNM), founded in 1959 in Portland, Oregon, advances education, healthcare & research in natural medicine. NUNM offers programs in naturopathic medicine, Chinese medicine, nutrition, and integrative health sciences. Its mission is to cultivate practitioners dedicated to enriching patient well-being through natural medicine.
Mission
Their mission is to advance education, healthcare and research in the art and science of natural medicine.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: