National Woods Board
Donate to
National Woods Board
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
National Woods Board
Shop to support
National Woods Board
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
National Woods Board
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Foundations in Woods Manufacturing 1
A program aligning education with industry demands, preparing students in construction methods, safety, machinery, and software. Includes WCA credentialing.
About
National Woods Board
Founded in
2023
EIN
922095089
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
PO BOX 888678 GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan 49588-8678 United States
Website
nationalwoodsboard.org
Phone
(616)-287-0954
Email address
-
About
Mission
NATIONAL WOODS BOARD connects communities and professionals to promote responsible forest management across the nation, fostering a healthier environment for all.
Looking for other organizations in
Michigan, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: