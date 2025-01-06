Native Hawaiian Legal
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Ola nā Iwi
Protects family relationships within healthy families.
I Honua Ola
Protects family homestead and family land rights.
Mana ka Wai Ola
Protects water rights, including streams, groundwater, and aquaculture.
I Koe ke Kuleana
Protects culturally significant places.
About
Native Hawaiian Legal
Founded in
1993
EIN
990161861
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Civil Rights Organizations
Address
1164 BISHOP ST STE 1205 HONOLULU, Hawaii 96813-2817 United States
Website
nativehawaiianlegalcorp.org
Phone
(808)-521-2302
Email address
About
Founded in 1974, the Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation (NHLC) protects and advances Native Hawaiian identity and culture. They integrate Kanaka Maoli values into legal practices, advocating in courts and agencies. NHLC assists Hawaiian Home beneficiaries and addresses issues like land loss. They operate various legal service programs and represent Native Hawaiians in legal disputes.
Mission
Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation integrates Kanaka Maoli values into law and advocacy, serving Native Hawaiian families and communities facing legal challenges where their rights are at stake.
