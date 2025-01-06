About

Founded in 1974, the Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation (NHLC) protects and advances Native Hawaiian identity and culture. They integrate Kanaka Maoli values into legal practices, advocating in courts and agencies. NHLC assists Hawaiian Home beneficiaries and addresses issues like land loss. They operate various legal service programs and represent Native Hawaiians in legal disputes.

Mission

Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation integrates Kanaka Maoli values into law and advocacy, serving Native Hawaiian families and communities facing legal challenges where their rights are at stake.