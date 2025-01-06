powered by 
Naturebridge

Inspiring stewardship of our planet.
Events of 

Naturebridge

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Naturebridge
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Naturebridge
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
Naturebridge
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Shop to support

Naturebridge

100% of your purchase supports 
Naturebridge
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Naturebridge

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.

School & Group Environmental Science

Students explore ecosystems in national parks with experienced educators through hands-on learning.

Summer Programs

Outdoor programs for families and teens to explore nature during the summer.

Armstrong Scholars

Empowering 12-day summer backpacking adventure in Yosemite's High Sierra for young women.

Coastal Camp

Summer day camp for grades K-12 connecting kids to nature in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

About

Naturebridge

Founded in

1997

EIN

942145930

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Environmental Protection

Address

1033 FORT CRONKHITE SAUSALITO, California 94965-2609 United States

Website

naturebridge.org

Phone

-

Email address

-

Naturebridge
About

About

NatureBridge, founded in 1971, connects young people to nature through hands-on environmental science programs in national parks. Their mission is to ignite self-discovery and inspire stewardship of the planet. They offer programs for various age groups, fostering environmental literacy and a lasting connection with the natural world.

Mission

NatureBridge connects young people to the wonder and science of the natural world, igniting self-discovery and inspiring stewardship of our planet.

Looking for other organizations in 

California, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Naturebridge

