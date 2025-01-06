Naturebridge
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
School & Group Environmental Science
Students explore ecosystems in national parks with experienced educators through hands-on learning.
Summer Programs
Outdoor programs for families and teens to explore nature during the summer.
Armstrong Scholars
Empowering 12-day summer backpacking adventure in Yosemite's High Sierra for young women.
Coastal Camp
Summer day camp for grades K-12 connecting kids to nature in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.
About
Founded in
1997
EIN
942145930
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
1033 FORT CRONKHITE SAUSALITO, California 94965-2609 United States
Website
naturebridge.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
NatureBridge, founded in 1971, connects young people to nature through hands-on environmental science programs in national parks. Their mission is to ignite self-discovery and inspire stewardship of the planet. They offer programs for various age groups, fostering environmental literacy and a lasting connection with the natural world.
Mission
NatureBridge connects young people to the wonder and science of the natural world, igniting self-discovery and inspiring stewardship of our planet.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
What $2,100 could fund instead: